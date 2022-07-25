Simplex Trading LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 149.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $53.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.