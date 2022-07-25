Simplex Trading LLC Sells 28,212 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,212 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.09% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 712,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,331,000 after acquiring an additional 420,260 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,264,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,828,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

UPRO stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71.

