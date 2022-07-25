Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $125,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $98,005,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $89,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Vertical Research lowered Snap to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

Snap Price Performance

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,415,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,415,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 370,386 shares of company stock worth $7,844,356.

SNAP stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

