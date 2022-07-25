Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snap to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Snap to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Snap from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Snap Trading Down 39.1 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,356.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

