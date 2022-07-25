Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,386 shares of company stock worth $7,844,356 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

