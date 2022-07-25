Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Snap from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered Snap from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Snap Stock Performance

Snap stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,386 shares of company stock worth $7,844,356 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

