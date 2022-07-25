Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Cowen

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. KeyCorp lowered shares of Snap from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Huber Research lowered shares of Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 338,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,938,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,938,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,356 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 730.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Snap by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,539 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,584,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Snap by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 166.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.