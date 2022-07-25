Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Huber Research lowered shares of Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. Snap has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,356.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324,576 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

