Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Benchmark

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Snap to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of Snap to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.
Snap stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. Snap has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $83.34.
In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $868,532.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,495,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,627,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,386 shares of company stock worth $7,844,356.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
