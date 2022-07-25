Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,011,000 after purchasing an additional 691,883 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Southern Copper by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 675,694 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $31,024,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,790,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after acquiring an additional 243,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Southern Copper Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $48.07 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 112.87%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

