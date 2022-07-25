SPC Financial Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 15,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 469,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 271,336 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $366.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

