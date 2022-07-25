Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 2,545.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,615,000 after acquiring an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK opened at $105.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.35. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

