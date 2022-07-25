Sterneck Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $102.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

