Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 744 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in PPG Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 53,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

Insider Activity

PPG Industries Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $127.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average of $132.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

