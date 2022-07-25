Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,207 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in International Paper by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Down 0.2 %

IP stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

