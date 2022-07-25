Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 558 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity

CMS Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $65.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.88. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.