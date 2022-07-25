Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,484 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 13.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Exelon by 108.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelon Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.