Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,830,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Colliers Securities cut their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

