Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,093 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.60.

Shares of SNA opened at $213.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.68.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

