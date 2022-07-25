Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,196 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,653 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

