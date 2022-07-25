Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $38.48 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

