Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.70.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $260.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.32. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

