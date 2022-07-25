Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $114.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $269.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $88.87 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.