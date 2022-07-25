Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 15,687 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,687 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.