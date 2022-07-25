Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

