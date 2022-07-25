STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 153,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

STOR stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85.

STORE Capital Dividend Announcement

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About STORE Capital

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.