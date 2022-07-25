Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $160.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.