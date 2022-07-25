Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $11.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. Snap has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 338,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,938,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,938,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,386 shares of company stock worth $7,844,356.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.