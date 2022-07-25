Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $11.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.
Snap Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. Snap has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $83.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 338,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,938,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,938,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,386 shares of company stock worth $7,844,356.
Institutional Trading of Snap
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
