Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

