TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $123.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.65. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

