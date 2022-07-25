Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Teradata worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Teradata by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Teradata by 12.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 352,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 40,285 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Teradata by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 508,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 85,844 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.