Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.2 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $83.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

