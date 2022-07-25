The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Trimmed by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.
Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %
EL stock opened at $260.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.07. The company has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
See Also
