The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $306.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

