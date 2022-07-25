The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lowered by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $306.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

