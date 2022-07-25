The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,365 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Lovesac worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $489.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.46. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $87.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LOVE. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Lovesac

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

