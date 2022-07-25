The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PG opened at $143.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,014 shares of company stock valued at $299,202. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.