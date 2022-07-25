The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,729 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $47.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.87. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

