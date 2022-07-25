The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.77.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

