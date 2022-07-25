The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,680 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

DIS opened at $102.72 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $123.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

