The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

