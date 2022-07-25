The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.82.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

