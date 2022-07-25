Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Thor Industries stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.79. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.