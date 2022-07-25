UBS Group Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $24.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NYSE T opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. AT&T has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

