United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in X. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $146,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 572.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after buying an additional 1,101,521 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $24,599,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,256,000 after buying an additional 571,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $10,349,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE X opened at $19.76 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.09.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

