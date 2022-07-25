Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 544,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,200,000 after acquiring an additional 94,872 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 28,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.76 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

