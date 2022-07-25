Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $136.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.33. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.39 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

