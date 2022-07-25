Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,832 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 20,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel acquired 10,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,451 shares in the company, valued at $435,341.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Heard acquired 20,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $208,380. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

INFN opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

