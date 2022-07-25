Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,333 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 327.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG opened at $2.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.94.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,887,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,017,300 shares of company stock worth $7,557,533. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

