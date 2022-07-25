Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,741 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $92.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $149.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.